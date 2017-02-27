Stephen Colbert's Blistering Performa...

Stephen Colbert's Blistering Performance Mocking Bush and the Press Goes Ignored by the Media

23 hrs ago

Stephen Colbert, the host of the Comedy Central fake news program "The Colbert Report" repeatedly mocked President Bush and the press for its failings in a blistering routine at the White House Correspondents Association annual dinner Saturday night. We play his comments.

