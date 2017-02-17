Some involved in Omar Abdel-Rahman's case had own notoriety

Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman, a blind Egyptian cleric who died in prison Saturday, was convicted in 1995 along with nine followers of a conspiracy to blow up the United Nations, FBI offices, highway tunnels and other New York-area landmarks in a single day of terror. He also was convicted at the same trial of plotting to kill former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

