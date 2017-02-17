Some involved in Omar Abdel-Rahman's case had own notoriety
Sheik Omar Abdel-Rahman, a blind Egyptian cleric who died in prison Saturday, was convicted in 1995 along with nine followers of a conspiracy to blow up the United Nations, FBI offices, highway tunnels and other New York-area landmarks in a single day of terror. He also was convicted at the same trial of plotting to kill former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 hr
|Trump your President
|2,305
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|19 hr
|Mikey
|11
|Fear still governs people's views of economy (Sep '09)
|Fri
|Duh
|29
|The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th...
|Thu
|USA Today
|1
|CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence ...
|Thu
|questioner
|1
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|Feb 16
|north american do...
|5
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|Feb 15
|BillyG
|61
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC