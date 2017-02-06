Somali nationals, Najma Abdishakur, right, and her
Travel ban: How we got here and what is next Here's a timeline of the latest news on the travel ban. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://usat.ly/2kFVJ79 President Donald Trump used his preferred platform to criticize the judge who blocked his administration's travel ban on immigrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|1 hr
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|54
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 hr
|Alt right frauds
|1,518
|Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ...
|3 hr
|USA Today
|3
|2President Trumpa s do-it-himself approach just...
|4 hr
|Retribution
|44
|Federal appeals court denies DOJ's request to i...
|6 hr
|Trump your President
|58
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|7 hr
|SinLeviathan
|99
|Fearing Trump, hating Obama
|10 hr
|RushFan666
|16
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC