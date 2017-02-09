Should California Secede? An Interview with David Swanson

On November 21st, California secessionists calling themselves "Yes California" filed papers with the California Secretary of State proposing a November 2018 ballot measure that would ask registered voters whether California should secede from the US and become its own nation. If passed, the measure would strike language from California's constitution that says the state is "an inseparable part of the United States of America, and the United States Constitution is the supreme law of the land."

