Should California Secede? An Intervie...

Should California Secede? An Interview with David Swanson

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

On November 21st, California secessionists calling themselves "Yes California" filed papers with the California Secretary of State proposing a November 2018 ballot measure that would ask registered voters whether California should secede from the US and become its own nation. If passed, the measure would strike language from California's constitution that says the state is "an inseparable part of the United States of America, and the United States Constitution is the supreme law of the land."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 9 min bohart 1,840
News Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver... 4 hr southern at heart 6
News GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax 19 hr Frogface Kate 5
News The Trump team is creating divisions in society 23 hr okimar 2
News Trump is not the first president to ban foreign... Wed Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Wed ArtOfTheSteal 4
News World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06) Wed Ezihara 62
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,033 • Total comments across all topics: 278,735,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC