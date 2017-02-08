Senior Moment: Pelosi Declares There's Not A Single Issue She Can Work On With...President Bush?
Well, if progressives were hoping to have a competent opposition to the Trump White House with congressional Democrats, this little senior moment from House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi isn't really a confidence booster. At a press conference on Monday, Pelosi said: While its only a couple of weeks since the inauguration, there's complete evidence - there's prac[sic] - we've seen nothing that we can work - that I can work with President Bush on and I'm disappointed because I thought that there might be some interest because of what he said in the campaign, which turns out to be not true, a hoax - and really dangerous to the economic stability of America's working families.
