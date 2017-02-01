Senate Votes to Reverse Obama-Era Coa...

Senate Votes to Reverse Obama-Era Coal Rule, Sends to Trump

Read more: The Washington Post

Republicans in Washington took their biggest step yet to reverse Barack Obama's regulatory legacy, dusting off a little-used congressional tool and voting to kill a rule aimed at protecting streams from the effects of coal mining. With the Senate following the House in voting for the measure, President Donald Trump is now poised to be the first president in 16 years to sign a regulatory repeal resolution.

Chicago, IL

