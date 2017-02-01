Senate Votes to Reverse Obama-Era Coal Rule, Sends to Trump
Republicans in Washington took their biggest step yet to reverse Barack Obama's regulatory legacy, dusting off a little-used congressional tool and voting to kill a rule aimed at protecting streams from the effects of coal mining. With the Senate following the House in voting for the measure, President Donald Trump is now poised to be the first president in 16 years to sign a regulatory repeal resolution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|8 min
|Trump your President
|953
|Israel interpret US settlements statement as gr...
|4 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|5 hr
|Injudgement
|293
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Thu
|Go Blue Forever
|93
|Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick in te...
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|7
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Wed
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Steve Bannon in 2010: a Islam is not a religion...
|Wed
|Brexit
|1
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC