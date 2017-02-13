Senate confirms Goldman Sachs executive Mnuchin as Trumpa s treasury secretary
The Senate confirmed Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary in a vote Monday evening, adding the former Goldman Sachs executive to President Donald Trump's Cabinet. The 53-47 vote, which fell largely along party lines, makes Mnuchin the 10th of Trump's Cabinet nominees to be confirmed in three weeks.
