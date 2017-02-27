Seeking to destroy Obamacare, Donald Trump admits healthcare is 'so complicated'
New York: US President Donald Trump is on a mission to replace his predecessor's signature healthcare policy, but he is finding being in government not as easy as making grand promises on the campaign trail. "Nobody knew that healthcare could be so complicated," he reportedly told a meeting of the National Governors Association on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|2,537
|George W. Bush on press and presidency: a Power...
|2 hr
|Remember Bush
|31
|George W. Bush on Trump and Russia: 'We all nee...
|15 hr
|YouDidntBuildThat
|2
|Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by ...
|22 hr
|Battle Tested
|7
|Barbara Pierce Bush Will Be the Keynote Speaker...
|Mon
|Jim
|1
|Barbara Bush (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Barbara P Bush
|7
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|Sun
|Shady Lady
|15
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC