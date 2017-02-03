Sajid Javid accused of failing to protect UK's Green Belt
Back to the daily grind: Intern Malia Obama heads to Weinstein Company offices in New York after being spotted out the night before enjoying star-studded Girls after party White House launches investigation into embarrassing phone call leaks: Trump demands answers after tense conversations with Australia and Mexico were made public Trump evades press pool AGAIN by going for an impromptu round of golf in Palm Beach while on vacation that could cost taxpayers $3MILLION Trump administration files appeal challenging Seattle judge's 'terrible and ridiculous' halt on immigration ban as President warns 'very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country' 'So-called' judge derided by Trump is a known conservative appointed by George W Bush who once declared 'black lives matter' during hearing on police reform Trump is STILL keeping ties to business: New documents show the president ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|4 min
|berklee
|1,237
|2President Trumpa s do-it-himself approach just...
|1 hr
|DP cassie
|5
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|13 hr
|spocko
|296
|Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick in te...
|Fri
|o see the light
|9
|Israel interpret US settlements statement as gr...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Feb 2
|Go Blue Forever
|93
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 1
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC