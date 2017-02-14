Related:Ex-admiral and member of Navy SEALs is top choice to replace Flynn
Robert S. Harward, the retired vice admiral who is President Donald Trump's top choice to replace his ousted national security adviser, is a hard-charging member of the Navy SEALs who rose through the ranks to top military positions and is close with Jim Mattis, the new secretary of defense. Harward, 60, is a former deputy commander of the U.S. Central Command, the military's busiest, with management of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and served on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush, where he was responsible for counterterrorism issues.
