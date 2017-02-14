Related:Ex-admiral and member of Navy...

Related:Ex-admiral and member of Navy SEALs is top choice to replace Flynn

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Robert S. Harward, the retired vice admiral who is President Donald Trump's top choice to replace his ousted national security adviser, is a hard-charging member of the Navy SEALs who rose through the ranks to top military positions and is close with Jim Mattis, the new secretary of defense. Harward, 60, is a former deputy commander of the U.S. Central Command, the military's busiest, with management of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and served on the National Security Council under President George W. Bush, where he was responsible for counterterrorism issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 5 min Ms Sassy 2,221
News The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th... 3 hr USA Today 1
News CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence ... 5 hr questioner 1
News Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ... 16 hr north american do... 5
News President-elect Trump: Russian agent? Wed BillyG 61
News Demonstrators march to Downing Street in a prot... Tue Elbert 1
News Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy? Feb 13 lol 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,532 • Total comments across all topics: 278,932,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC