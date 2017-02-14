Recent Trump win on China trademark raises ethics questions
President Donald Trump is poised to receive something Tuesday that he has been trying to get from China for a decade: trademark rights to his own name. After suffering rejection after rejection in China's courts, he saw his prospects change dramatically after starting his presidential campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 hr
|factsdontmatteran...
|2,087
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|Mon
|lol
|1
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|Mon
|I Believe The Ora...
|63
|Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6...
|Sun
|New resident
|7
|Rep. Duncan votes for anti-war resolution (Feb '07)
|Sun
|BB Board
|81
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|Feb 11
|miklejaksone
|56
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|6
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC