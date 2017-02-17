Q&A: Yale law professor on the Consti...

Q&A: Yale law professor on the Constitution, Trump administration

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Lobo

Yale law professor Akhil Reed Amar visited UNM last week to discuss the Constitution and its continuing importance in American society. The Daily Lobo was able to sit down with her to discuss her book, as well as the first month of the Trump administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News President-elect Trump: Russian agent? 8 min The Supremes 65
News Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru... 14 min okimar 12
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 4 hr Sam 2,312
News Fear still governs people's views of economy (Sep '09) Feb 17 Duh 29
News The Left Needs to Assess the Implications of th... Feb 16 USA Today 1
News CIA director: Agency isn't hiding intelligence ... Feb 16 questioner 1
News Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ... Feb 16 north american do... 5
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,562 • Total comments across all topics: 279,019,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC