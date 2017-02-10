Putin open to meeting Trump in Melania's native Slovenia
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 4. Speaking after holding talks at the Kremlin with his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahort, Putin said Russia welcomes Trump's statements about his intentions to restore the strained Russia-U.S. ties. "We always welcomed that and we hope that relations will be restored in full in all areas," Putin said.
