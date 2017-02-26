President Bush To Publish Book Of Wounded Warrior Portraits

Former President George W. Bush is set to release a new book Tuesday featuring oil paintings of wounded warriors he has gotten to know personally over the years. The 192-page book titled, "Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors," will include 64 of the 98 portraits Bush painted over the past year of wounded warriors he met through the Bush Institute, Axios reports .

