Petraeus, Kellogg, Harward: Meet pote...

Petraeus, Kellogg, Harward: Meet potential Flynn replacements

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

NOVEMBER 15: Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who advises Donald Trump on foreign policy and military issues, speaks to the media in the lobby at Trump Tower, November 15, 2016 in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 2 hr PostingToSelfWatch 2,070
News Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy? Mon lol 1
News World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06) Mon I Believe The Ora... 63
News Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6... Sun New resident 7
News Rep. Duncan votes for anti-war resolution (Feb '07) Sun BB Board 81
News Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08) Feb 11 miklejaksone 56
News Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver... Feb 10 southern at heart 6
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,161 • Total comments across all topics: 278,848,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC