Petraeus, Kellogg, Harward: Meet potential Flynn replacements
NOVEMBER 15: Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who advises Donald Trump on foreign policy and military issues, speaks to the media in the lobby at Trump Tower, November 15, 2016 in New York City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 hr
|PostingToSelfWatch
|2,070
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|Mon
|lol
|1
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|Mon
|I Believe The Ora...
|63
|Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6...
|Sun
|New resident
|7
|Rep. Duncan votes for anti-war resolution (Feb '07)
|Sun
|BB Board
|81
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|Feb 11
|miklejaksone
|56
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|6
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC