Past Presidents Made History In First...

Past Presidents Made History In First Address To Congress

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

When new presidents address Congress for the first time, they can scarcely be said to be making a first impression. In recent years, even the youngest presidents have become familiar to everyone in the country via their careers, their campaigns and the constant attention of the media.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comey in middle of political fray over Trump an... 17 min Fcvk tRump 2
News Trump's quick deportation plan may be illegal, ... 2 hr spytheweb 2
News Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by ... 2 hr anonymous 1
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 8 hr Eva Braun 2,439
News Black marchers, white re-enactors find common f... 11 hr Mikey 3
News Obama's coming to Washington, but will he go out? (Nov '08) 15 hr Political Atheist 10
News Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru... Fri Shady Lady 13
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,934 • Total comments across all topics: 279,154,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC