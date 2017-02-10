Passing the leash ceremony helps veteran

Passing the leash ceremony helps veteran

After 26 years of service in the U.S. Air Force, one Tennessee veteran suffering from PTSD was officially matched with a much needed service dog Thursday. Senior Master Sergeant Diana Trevino has served in various places across the country and the world.

