Oklahoma Senate panel approves Real Id compliance measure
Members of an Oklahoma Senate panel criticized the costs of bringing the state's drivers licenses into compliance with a federal anti-terrorism law before deciding to send the proposal to the floor for a final vote. Following more than one hour of discussion and debate, the Senate Appropriations Committee voted 34-9 for the House-passed measure and sent it to the full Senate for consideration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|22 min
|Julia
|2,394
|CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb...
|11 hr
|Mikey
|45
|Former Houston business leader named new TAB chief
|23 hr
|BusinessPharrtz
|1
|These Republicans didn't like Trump at first. T...
|Tue
|MeSo
|2
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|Feb 20
|The Supremes
|65
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|12
|Fear still governs people's views of economy (Sep '09)
|Feb 17
|Duh
|29
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC