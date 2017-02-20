Obama ranked 12th best president by h...

Obama ranked 12th best president by historians in new C-SPAN poll

11 hrs ago Read more: The Town Talk

Just weeks after leaving the White House, President Barack Obama ranks as the 12th best U.S. president overall in a new poll of historians conducted by C-SPAN ahead of Presidents Day.

