Nominee appears poised to cut EPA with a scalpel, not a cleaver

13 hrs ago

Scott Pruitt, President Trump's pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency, is expected to use the legal tools at his disposal to pare back the agency's reach and power gradually, and trim its budget selectively. Pruitt is drawing up plans to move toward the president's campaign promise to "get rid of" the agency he hopes to head.

