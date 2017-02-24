New Trump Tower snubbed by Vancouver ...

New Trump Tower snubbed by Vancouver mayor; even developer sounds traumatized

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

The furies unleashed by Donald Trump's rise to the U.S. presidency are shaking Vancouver, where a gleaming new Trump International Hotel and Tower is about to open. The mayor wants its name changed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru... 51 min Shady Lady 13
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr Soetoro 2,430
News Trump's quick deportation plan may be illegal, ... 3 hr tomin cali 1
News Immigration reform failures set stage for Trump... 10 hr Alien Touch 1
News Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09) 12 hr Jaydon 2,068
News CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb... Thu Retribution 56
News Middle Israel:Under new management Thu Jeff Brightone 1
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC