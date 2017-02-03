New documents show Trump retains direct tie to businesses
New documents confirm that President Donald Trump retains a direct tie to his business interests through a revocable trust now being overseen by one of his adult sons and a longtime executive of the Trump Organization. Trump is the sole beneficiary of the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, which is tied to his Social Security number as the taxpayer identification number, according to documents published online by the investigative non-profit ProPublica.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 min
|IMPEACH TRUMP
|1,189
|2President Trumpa s do-it-himself approach just...
|1 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|10 hr
|spocko
|296
|Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick in te...
|Fri
|o see the light
|9
|Israel interpret US settlements statement as gr...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Feb 2
|Go Blue Forever
|93
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 1
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC