Michigan city to allow mosque, settle lawsuits alleging bias

The Sterling Heights City Council in eastern Michigan has approved a stalled proposal to build a mosque, a necessary step to settle discrimination lawsuits from Muslim residents and the U.S. Department of Justice. The council's unanimous vote late on Tuesday followed a raucous meeting where opponents were especially vocal.

