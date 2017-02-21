Michigan city to allow mosque, settle lawsuits alleging bias
The Sterling Heights City Council in eastern Michigan has approved a stalled proposal to build a mosque, a necessary step to settle discrimination lawsuits from Muslim residents and the U.S. Department of Justice. The council's unanimous vote late on Tuesday followed a raucous meeting where opponents were especially vocal.
