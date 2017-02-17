Michel, GOP leader skilled at deal-making, dies at age 93

President George W. Bush welcomes former President Jimmy Carter and former House Minority Leader Bob Michel as they present the Report of the National Commission on Federal Election Reform on July 31, 2001 in Washington, D.C. WASHINGTON – Bob Michel, an affable Illinois congressman who served as leader of the Republican House minority for 14 years and was skilled at seeking compromise critical in getting many initiatives of two Republican presidents through Congress, died Friday. He was 93. Michel's skill at seeking compromise with the Democrats was critical in helping Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush pursue their agendas during their presidential terms.

