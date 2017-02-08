Melania Trump says White House could ...

Melania Trump says White House could mean millions for brand

13 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

First lady Melania Trump has said little about what she intends to do with her prominent position. But in new court documents, her lawyers say that the "multi-year term" during which she "is one of the most photographed women in the world" could mean millions of dollars for her personal brand.

