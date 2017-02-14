Melania Trump says popular White House tours will resume in March She's not living there yet, but Americans can soon resume poking around the People's House. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://usat.ly/2lgzcxQ First lady Melania Trump said Tuesday the always-popular free public tours of the White House will resume in three weeks, on March 7. The tours had been suspended during the transition to the Trump administration, but the suspension has lasted longer than usual.

