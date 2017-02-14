Melania Trump says popular White House tours will resume in March
Melania Trump says popular White House tours will resume in March She's not living there yet, but Americans can soon resume poking around the People's House. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://usat.ly/2lgzcxQ First lady Melania Trump said Tuesday the always-popular free public tours of the White House will resume in three weeks, on March 7. The tours had been suspended during the transition to the Trump administration, but the suspension has lasted longer than usual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|14 min
|Tulip289
|53
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|1 hr
|Bubblegum5910
|2
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Trump your President
|2,132
|Demonstrators march to Downing Street in a prot...
|9 hr
|Elbert
|1
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|Mon
|lol
|1
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|Mon
|I Believe The Ora...
|63
|Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6...
|Feb 12
|New resident
|7
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC