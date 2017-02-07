Mattis is reportedly 'not happy' the White House is blocking...

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is reportedly "not happy" the White House is arguing with him over who should take the top job in the Pentagon's policy shop, Foreign Policy reports. According to FP, Mattis wants former George W. Bush era Pentagon official Mary Beth Long to come aboard as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, but the White House is insisting he go with Mira Ricardel, a Trump transition team member who also served in the Bush administration.

