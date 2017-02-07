Mattis is reportedly 'not happy' the ...

Mattis is reportedly 'not happy' the White House is blocking...

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is reportedly "not happy" the White House is arguing with him over who should take the top job in the Pentagon's policy shop, Foreign Policy reports. According to FP, Mattis wants former George W. Bush era Pentagon official Mary Beth Long to come aboard as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, but the White House is insisting he go with Mira Ricardel, a Trump transition team member who also served in the Bush administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr Truth 1,645
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 8 hr lgbtq 301
News Federal appeals court denies DOJ's request to i... 8 hr Retribution 64
News 2President Trumpa s do-it-himself approach just... 13 hr Autistic mormon 50
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 16 hr o see the light 101
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... 16 hr SnowFlake 4
News President-elect Trump: Russian agent? Mon Vladimir Puty Putin 50
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,747 • Total comments across all topics: 278,658,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC