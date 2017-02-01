Leave alone things that aren't broken, like 'One China': US former diplomat to Trump

SINGAPORE: The new administration under United States President Donald Trump should keep an open mind when looking at foreign policy issues, and not "double down" on everything said during the election - that's the advice that former career diplomat Christopher Hill offers. In an interview with Channel NewsAsia's Conversation With series , Mr Hill - who served for 33 years under the Clinton, George W Bush and Obama administrations - also cautioned that the new administration must not think it can be selective of the problems it deals with internationally.

