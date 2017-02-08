Last Cuban doctor defectors arrive in...

Last Cuban doctor defectors arrive in US after policy change

10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Yoandri Pavot applied just in time for a visa under a recently scrapped U.S. policy that had long welcomed doctors from Cuba who defected while on assignment in third countries. Pavot and other Cuban doctors arriving this week in Miami under the now canceled policy called the Cuban Medical Professionals Parole said they're relieved to be arriving despite uncertain times for immigrants under the Trump administration.

