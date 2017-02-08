Last Cuban doctor defectors arrive in US after policy change
They and other Cuban doctors arriving in... . In a Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 photo, Cuban health worker Veidy Diaz, center, is greeted by family and friends as she talks on the phone after finally leaving the immigration and customs section of Miami International Airpo... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|11 min
|JE SUIS FREEDOM
|1,763
|The Trump team is creating divisions in society
|2 hr
|okimar
|2
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|4 hr
|I cant stand the ...
|2
|Trump is not the first president to ban foreign...
|16 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|17 hr
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax
|19 hr
|SirPrize
|4
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|Ezihara
|62
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC