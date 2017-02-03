Karl Rove Blasts Trump White House Fo...

Karl Rove Blasts Trump White House For 'Amateur Hour' Immigration Ban

Republican strategist Karl Rove had some harsh words for President Donald Trump 's rollout of the controversial executive order that banned immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries last week. In an editorial published Wednesday in The Wall Street Journal, the former senior advisor to President George W. Bush slammed the implementation of the order and strongly advised the Trump administration to do more planning: "...The details of the president's executive order - as well as the timing and the confusion that accompanied the rollout - are disconcerting.

