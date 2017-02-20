Just Push Pause: Revisiting Proposed Regulations
On January 20, 2017, President Trump signed an executive order entitled "Regulatory Freeze Pending Review" . The Freeze Memo was anticipated, and mirrors similar memos issued by Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush during their first few days in office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Justice Dale
|2,372
|CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb...
|9 hr
|inbred Genius
|44
|Former Houston business leader named new TAB chief
|9 hr
|BusinessPharrtz
|1
|These Republicans didn't like Trump at first. T...
|Tue
|MeSo
|2
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|Feb 20
|The Supremes
|65
|Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru...
|Feb 20
|okimar
|12
|Fear still governs people's views of economy (Sep '09)
|Feb 17
|Duh
|29
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC