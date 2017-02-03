Judge blocks Trumpa s ban on traveler...

Judge blocks Trumpa s ban on travelers from 7 Muslim nations

A federal judge in Seattle on Friday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's travel ban against citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations. U.S. District Judge James Robart, who was appointed by President George W. Bush, ruled in a lawsuit in which Washington state argued that the ban barring entry of refugees and travelers from the seven nations mandated discrimination and caused harm to residents.

