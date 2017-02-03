James Robart: 5 things to know about judge who blocked travel ban
The federal judge who temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's immigration order represented the disadvantaged and refugees before he was nominated by then-President George W. Bush. Here's more about the judge, who once told senators that people should get a fair shake in the legal system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAEF.
Comments
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|3 min
|spud
|1,280
|2President Trumpa s do-it-himself approach just...
|6 min
|The Real Donald T...
|15
|News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti...
|Sat
|spocko
|296
|Donald Trump to reveal Supreme Court pick in te...
|Fri
|o see the light
|9
|Israel interpret US settlements statement as gr...
|Fri
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|Feb 2
|Go Blue Forever
|93
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Feb 1
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC