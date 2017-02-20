It's encouraging to see conservatives...

It's encouraging to see conservatives get behind a carbon tax to fight climate change

Read more: Bangor Daily News

The Climate Leadership Council proposed in early February a carbon fee and dividend as a key policy to combat climate change. The authors are conservatives, including Republican former Secretaries of State James Baker and George Schultz, former Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and two chairs from the Council of Economic Advisers in the Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush administrations.

