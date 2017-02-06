Is it tough being a kid? Try being a ...

Is it tough being a kid? Try being a president's kid

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Jan. 20, 2017, file photo, Barron Trump arrives on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump as the 45th president of the United States. Think it's tough to be a kid? Try being a "first kid" - the child of an American president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 8 min SinLeviathan 99
News 2President Trumpa s do-it-himself approach just... 9 min Lawrence Wolf 39
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 24 min Lawrence Wolf 1,499
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... 2 hr Fake News 2
News Fearing Trump, hating Obama 3 hr RushFan666 16
News Federal appeals court denies DOJ's request to i... 7 hr Lawrence Wolf 48
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 12 hr Go Blue Forever 299
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,088 • Total comments across all topics: 278,616,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC