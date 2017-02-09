Inside the GOP campaign to save Andre...

Inside the GOP campaign to save Andrew Puzder's nomination

9 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

Republicans in the Senate are plotting an aggressive effort to save Andrew Puzder's embattled nomination to become labor secretary, leaning on well-funded business groups, the White House and the powerful Senate majority leader to ensure his confirmation over stiff opposition from the left. Puzder's nomination has emerged of particular interest to Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, who has a long-standing relationship with the nominee.

