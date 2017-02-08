In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, Presiden...

In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, in Washington.Trump says it doesn't take a lawyer to see that his order banning visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations is a "common sense" move to protect the U.S. from terrorists. He says even a bad high school student could figure that out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 11 min JE SUIS FREEDOM 1,763
News The Trump team is creating divisions in society 2 hr okimar 2
News Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver... 4 hr I cant stand the ... 2
News Trump is not the first president to ban foreign... 15 hr Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... 17 hr ArtOfTheSteal 4
News GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax 19 hr SirPrize 4
News World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06) 20 hr Ezihara 62
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,373 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC