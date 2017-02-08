In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the...
In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, in Washington.Trump says it doesn't take a lawyer to see that his order banning visitors from seven Muslim-majority nations is a "common sense" move to protect the U.S. from terrorists. He says even a bad high school student could figure that out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|11 min
|JE SUIS FREEDOM
|1,763
|The Trump team is creating divisions in society
|2 hr
|okimar
|2
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|4 hr
|I cant stand the ...
|2
|Trump is not the first president to ban foreign...
|15 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|17 hr
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax
|19 hr
|SirPrize
|4
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|20 hr
|Ezihara
|62
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC