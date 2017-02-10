In Phone Call With Xi, Trump Reaffirm...

In Phone Call With Xi, Trump Reaffirms U.S. Commitment To One-China Policy

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WGBH

And despite earlier remarks threatening to upend long-standing U.S. policy, Trump promised Xi that Washington will stick to the "one-China" doctrine. That policy was enacted when the U.S. established diplomatic relations with Beijing almost 40 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 10 min A person 1,922
News Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver... 19 hr southern at heart 6
News GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax Thu Frogface Kate 5
News The Trump team is creating divisions in society Thu okimar 2
News Trump is not the first president to ban foreign... Wed Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co... Wed ArtOfTheSteal 4
News World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06) Wed Ezihara 62
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,192 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC