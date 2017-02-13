Greenwich activists get behind popular vote movement
Activists in Connecticut are pushing the state Legislature to sign on to the National Popular Interstate Compact, which would make it so the candidate who receives the most popular votes would win a presidential election. "We want to make sure every person's vote matters and that it matters equally," Greenwich resident Jonathan Perloe said.
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|1 hr
|Pessimistic1
|2,162
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|14 hr
|lol
|1
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|16 hr
|I Believe The Ora...
|63
|Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6...
|Sun
|New resident
|7
|Rep. Duncan votes for anti-war resolution (Feb '07)
|Sun
|BB Board
|81
|Parking rules for RVs tighten (Jan '08)
|Feb 11
|miklejaksone
|56
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|Feb 10
|southern at heart
|6
