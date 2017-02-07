GOP senior statesmen making push for ...

GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

A group of Republican senior statesmen are pushing for a carbon tax to combat the effects of climate change, and hoping to sell their plan to the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 47 min swampmudd 1,651
News GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax 1 hr Babes9897 2
News News 16 Mins Ago Inaugural speech is Trump's ti... 13 hr lgbtq 301
News Federal appeals court denies DOJ's request to i... 14 hr Retribution 64
News 2President Trumpa s do-it-himself approach just... 18 hr Autistic mormon 50
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 21 hr o see the light 101
News Our World: The evolving threat of jihad in the ... 21 hr SnowFlake 4
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,783 • Total comments across all topics: 278,663,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC