George W. Bush on appointing special prosecutor to investigate Trump: 'We all need answers'
Over the weekend, Rep. Darrel Issa became the first and so far the only Republican to come out in favor of appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the Trump campaign's connections with Russia. Asked about Issa's position during a Today interview on Monday, former President George W. Bush said, "We all need answers."
