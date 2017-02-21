George W. Bush Favors 'Welcoming' Imm...

George W. Bush Favors 'Welcoming' Immigration Policy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

Former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Former President George W. Bush said he believes in a "welcoming" immigration policy, called freedom of religion a bedrock freedom, and forcefully defended the media as "indispensable to democracy," speaking out Monday in an interview on NBC's "Today" show. President Donald Trump is expected to issue this week a revised version of his controversial travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 1 hr SAD 2,470
News Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by ... 1 hr Frogface Kate 5
News Barbara Pierce Bush Will Be the Keynote Speaker... 2 hr Jim 1
News Barbara Bush (Feb '11) 12 hr Barbara P Bush 7
News Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru... 18 hr Shady Lady 15
News Trump still has to fill nearly 2,000 vacancies 21 hr TRUMP has DEMENTIA 1
News Trump's quick deportation plan may be illegal, ... Sun tomin cali 3
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC