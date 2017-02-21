George W. Bush Favors 'Welcoming' Immigration Policy

Former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush arrive for the presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017, in Washington, D.C. Former President George W. Bush said he believes in a "welcoming" immigration policy, called freedom of religion a bedrock freedom, and forcefully defended the media as "indispensable to democracy," speaking out Monday in an interview on NBC's "Today" show. President Donald Trump is expected to issue this week a revised version of his controversial travel ban on people from seven majority-Muslim countries.

