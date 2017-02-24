Gentle steps in Trumptown

Gentle steps in Trumptown

These are eggshell days for global diplomacy. With Twitter-in-Chief Donald Trump resident in the White House, no nation can be assured its carefully cultivated ties with Washington won't be upended by the late-night barrage of a president fired up on a binge session of cable television.

George Bush Discussions

