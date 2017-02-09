'Free commercial': Kellyanne Conway plugs Ivanka...

'Free commercial': Kellyanne Conway p...

Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Trump, said in an interview from the White House that people should "go buy Ivanka's stuff." Conway made the plug Thursday in an interview with Fox News Channel, one day after the president attacked Nordstrom department stores for dropping his daughter's fashion line.

