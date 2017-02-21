For nationa s sake, Trump and intelli...

For nationa s sake, Trump and intelligence community must get along

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Williamson Daily News Online

The White House disarray we've witnessed of late can't be good for national security.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Williamson Daily News Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

George Bush Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati... 37 min huntcoyotes 2,398
News CIA analyst resigns because of Trump's 'disturb... 4 hr Retribution 56
News Middle Israel:Under new management 4 hr Jeff Brightone 1
News Former Houston business leader named new TAB chief Wed BusinessPharrtz 1
News These Republicans didn't like Trump at first. T... Feb 21 MeSo 2
News President-elect Trump: Russian agent? Feb 20 The Supremes 65
News Here's why the 2018 Senate election will be cru... Feb 20 okimar 12
See all George Bush Discussions

Find what you want!

Search George Bush Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,691 • Total comments across all topics: 279,095,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC