Flynn episode 'darkens the cloud' of Russia that hangs over Trump administration
The ouster of Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, caught by intelligence agencies speaking with the Russian ambassador about U.S. sanctions and then misleading administration officials about the interactions, marked the latest chapter in a months-long saga in which Trump has been unable to break free from the shadow of the United States' longtime rival. Two advisers left the campaign amid questions about their ties to Moscow and the oligarchs that hold sway there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|2,146
|President-elect Trump: Russian agent?
|47 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|59
|Government insists on 'full courtesy' of state ...
|11 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Demonstrators march to Downing Street in a prot...
|19 hr
|Elbert
|1
|Are immigration raids a result of Trump policy?
|Mon
|lol
|1
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|Mon
|I Believe The Ora...
|63
|Trump's border wall now estimated to cost $21.6...
|Feb 12
|New resident
|7
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC