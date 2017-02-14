Flynn episode 'darkens the cloud' of Russia that hangs over Trump administration

The ouster of Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, caught by intelligence agencies speaking with the Russian ambassador about U.S. sanctions and then misleading administration officials about the interactions, marked the latest chapter in a months-long saga in which Trump has been unable to break free from the shadow of the United States' longtime rival. Two advisers left the campaign amid questions about their ties to Moscow and the oligarchs that hold sway there.

