Fair Pay & Safe Workplaces Rule is on the chopping block
In good news for federal contractors, Congress has taken its first step toward permanently blocking implementation of the Fair Pay & Safe Workplaces Rule, also known as the contractor "Blacklisting" Rule. As we have discussed previously , the Rule requires federal contractors bidding on contracts worth at least $500,000 to self-report "violations" of various labor and employment laws.
