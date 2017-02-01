Fair Pay & Safe Workplaces Rule is on...

Fair Pay & Safe Workplaces Rule is on the chopping block

In good news for federal contractors, Congress has taken its first step toward permanently blocking implementation of the Fair Pay & Safe Workplaces Rule, also known as the contractor "Blacklisting" Rule. As we have discussed previously , the Rule requires federal contractors bidding on contracts worth at least $500,000 to self-report "violations" of various labor and employment laws.

