Emmett Till's accuser admits she lied...

Emmett Till's accuser admits she lied; will new charges be filed?

Carolyn Bryant admitted she lied when she testified in 1955 that the black teen touched her - a lie she repeated to the FBI a decade ago. Emmett Till's accuser admits she lied; will new charges be filed? Carolyn Bryant admitted she lied when she testified in 1955 that the black teen touched her - a lie she repeated to the FBI a decade ago.

