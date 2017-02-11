Elections official asks Trump for evidence of voter fraud

A member of the Federal Election Commission on Friday called on President Donald Trump to share any evidence he has to support a statement that voter fraud caused him and former Senator Kelly Ayotte to lose in New Hampshire in the 2016 U.S. election. "The scheme the President of the United States alleges would constitute thousands of felony criminal offences under New Hampshire law," FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub said in a statement.

