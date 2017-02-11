Elections official asks Trump for evidence of voter fraud
A member of the Federal Election Commission on Friday called on President Donald Trump to share any evidence he has to support a statement that voter fraud caused him and former Senator Kelly Ayotte to lose in New Hampshire in the 2016 U.S. election. "The scheme the President of the United States alleges would constitute thousands of felony criminal offences under New Hampshire law," FEC Commissioner Ellen Weintraub said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
George Bush Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global backlash grows against Trump's immigrati...
|2 min
|Ms Sassy
|1,940
|Trump Aide Derided Islam, Immigration And Diver...
|22 hr
|southern at heart
|6
|GOP senior statesmen making push for a carbon tax
|Thu
|Frogface Kate
|5
|The Trump team is creating divisions in society
|Thu
|okimar
|2
|Trump is not the first president to ban foreign...
|Wed
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump Trip Canceled; Harley-Davidson Wasna t Co...
|Wed
|ArtOfTheSteal
|4
|World has decade to act on climate (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Ezihara
|62
Find what you want!
Search George Bush Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC